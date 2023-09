Priyanka Chopra made heads turn with her stunning appearance at cousin Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement that was held in Delhi a few months ago. And now all eyes are on when the Desi girl will arrive for the wedding and how she is going to add glamour to this big fat celeb shaadi. Bollywoodlife has an inside scoop about when the actress will be landing in India, how long she is going to stay, and what her plans are. A source close to PeeCee reveals, "Priyanka will be travelling to India and go straight to Udaipur on September 23 and take part in the wedding festivities before the D-day on 24th. Priyanka will be flying with her daughter Malti Marie alone as Nick Jonas might have to give the wedding a miss due to his work commitments." It may be recalled that Nick wasn't present for Pari and Raghav's engagement and his absence will definitely be missed. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Meet the family members of the soon-to-be bride and the groom

The insider adds, "Nick is trying to make last minute arrangements so that he can attend the wedding at least but there is no confirmation on the same as yet." Meanwhile, Priyanka has been a part of every preparation for the wedding and has been remotely overseeing all aspects like decor, food, sangeet arrangements et al, tells the source. "Like promised to her little sister, Mimi Di is doing everything she can and will take part in the rituals too as an elder sister," shares the source.

Preparations are in full swing for #Ragneeti's wedding festivities ? As per reports, there is an ardaas ceremony at the residence of the groom-to-be @raghav_chadha today, to begin the wedding festivities before the families head to Udaipur ?@ParineetiChopra #ParineetiChopra pic.twitter.com/wZj7zRBv5S — Delhi Times (@DelhiTimesTweet) September 19, 2023

As we all wait for the big day when Parineeti and Raghav will tie the knot, wedding preparation glimpses from their homes in Delhi are going viral, and fans cannot wait to see Parineeti as a beautiful bride, walking the aisle with the love of her life, Raghav Chadha. It is also reported that the Mehendi celebration will be held at their Delhi home, and it is going to be an intimate affair. Parineeti and Raghav are claimed to be college sweethearts and their wedding is going to be one of the grandest affairs in Bollywood.