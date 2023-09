Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding festivities began on September 23 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple will be tying the knot in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony on Sunday in the presence of their family and friends. On Saturday, the wedding festivities began with a welcome lunch for the guests followed by a sangeet night. The couple along with their families danced through the night to Punjabi songs and a special performance by singer Navraj Hans. Themed ‘party like the 90s’, the sangeet night was an ode to the 90s with Maggi and candy floss counters for the guests. The first picture of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra from their sangeet ceremony is now going viral on social media. Also Read - Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra wedding: Sehrabandi, Baraat, Shaadi time and details out

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first picture from Sangeet ceremony

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra made for a stunning couple in the first picture from their Sangeet ceremony held on Saturday night at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. The duo could be seen posing alongside Navraj Hans, who performed at the event. The picture was shared by Viral Bhayani's Instagram account. Take a look:

In the pictures, Parineeti Chopra can be seen donning a beautiful embellished lehenga with hair kept open. Raghav looked dapper as ever in a black ensemble. The duo happily posed for the picture with Navraj Hans.

Parineeti and Raghav to get married today

Reportedly, more than 200 guests and 50 VVIPs including are expected to attend the grand destination wedding today. Parineeti and Raghav will be getting married this afternoon in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony followed by a reception bash for the guests in the evening. The couple will be getting married in an Anand Karaj ceremony.

Sehra Bandi ceremony for Raghav Chadha is reportedly scheduled to take place at 1 PM today, followed by the procession of Baraat via a boat to the wedding venue. The couple’s jaimala and vidaai events are expected to be wrapped up by 6.30 PM, followed by a reception for the guests present at the venue.