Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding is the most awaited one. We are all excited to know all the details about the big Indian wedding. The couple is all set to get married at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. This morning the bride and the groom were spotted at Delhi airport as they left for Udaipur. The families of the couple also arrived in Udaipur for the big day. Parineeti and Raghav will get married on September 24. The wedding festivities will reportedly begin from September 23. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Priyanka Chopra to leave from US tonight, tight security at venue and more updates

Many celebrities and politicians are expected to attend the grand wedding in Udaipur. Now, a picture from the wedding venue have gone viral. Today (September 22), Parineeti and Raghav’s mehendi ceremony is going to take place. The picture of the mehendi ceremony decoration has gone viral. Also Read - Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra wedding: Marriage to prove beneficial; astrologer predicts growth [Exclusive]

Parineeti-Raghav's mehendi ceremony decorations

In the picture, we see a pathway decorated with white flowers and green artificial leaves along with a purple-coloured carpet. Take a look: Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Actress to be a traditional Punjabi bride; check Chooda, Kaleera details [Exclusive]

Trending Now

A video from the wedding venue has also gone viral. The Leela Palace is all decked up for the big day.

Watch the video of the wedding venue here:

We have always seen celebrity weddings having certain strict rules regarding the guests using their cell phones. However, Parineeti and Raghav have not kept any such restrictions for their wedding.

Guests who will arrive for the wedding

The guests who will arrive for the wedding can use their cell phones. As per reports, only a small group of family and close friends have been invited to the wedding and hence it will be private and confidential.

Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra will be arriving for the wedding tomorrow. As per reports, she will arrived with her daughter, Malti Marie. Nick Jonas might not arrive for the wedding.

As per reports, Chief Ministers of Delhi and Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will also arrive for the big fat wedding. Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor and other stars will arrive for the wedding soon. Overall, there will be 200 guests and 50 VVIPs.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got engaged on May 13.