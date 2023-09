Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding was no less than a beautiful dream; everything about this fairy tale wedding was simply gorgeous. After the grand shaadi, the couple reached Delhi, and the Bollywood diva got a grand welcome from her in-laws. The newlyweds will be staying there for a few days to complete the ritual, as they belong to a Punjabi family, they have a lot of interesting wedding rituals that take place during this time. And the actress fans are curious to know what honeymoon destination the newly wed have chose, all eyes are on where the couple will go for a honeymoon, but an insider reveals that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha might not go for a honeymoon and rather spend time with their family in Delhi. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha pen thank you note to fans after their wedding: 'Your love and blessings are priceless'

An insider reveals," Parineeti and Raghav are two simple individuals; no matter what their professions are, they are family people, and they like to spend maximum time with their loved ones. Hence, they haven't yet planned for any exotic honeymoon and would rather be with the family and get to know a lot about each other and the family. Also, they both will soon get back to work, and they might not even host a wedding reception. What we time Pari has before she kick starts the promotion of Mission Raniganj wants to spend with her new family".However it isn't sure that they might not go for a honeymoon, thy may plan a shirt trip but it is not revealed yet.

Talking about the newlywed, Parineeti Chopra looked like a gorgeous bride, and the simple yet elegant bridal look of the diva won a million hearts, while Raghav Chadha was a handsome and happy groom. Pari and Raghav looked like a perfect match made in heaven. Pari looks madly and deeply in love with her hubby Raghav while the AAP leader calls himself luck to have her as his partner. Indeed they were just meant to be together and the couple thanked each and everyone for their love and blessings with a long note and shared it on their social media accounts.