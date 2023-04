Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha wedding rumours continue to hit headlines. It has been quite a long time now the Bollywood actress and the AAP party leader are rumoured to be dating. It all started after the duo were spotted together for lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai. Every time paparazzi ask her about the wedding with her alleged boyfriend she often noticed blushing. Looks like she now finds it fun to be teased by paps. Recently the actress gave a response to them asking her about the highly anticipated wedding. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs of the Week: From Pooja Hegde to Urvashi Rautela - Divas who made unimpressive fashion choices

On Monday evening, Parineeti made a stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport travelling out of the city. Every time paparazzi spot her they keep asking her about the much-awaited wedding and they continued to do so this time as well. Parineeti was observed blushing and playing with her hair. In order to pull off more details about the wedding they expressed their desire to attend it as ladkiwalas. In order to know the dates they requested her to share details so they can be ready with sherwanis. smiled and replied, "Tum log pagal ho chuke ho."

She then obliged the paps to pose for pictures before entering the airport. She sported a casual look wearing a black oversized t-shirt with black and white checkered pants. She paired it with white sneakers. As soon as she stepped out of the car she was greeted by the paps who then went on to tease her about her rumoured wedding. Ever since the duo was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai their dating news spread like a fire in the jungle. They made headlines revolving around their wedding and relationships. However, both have managed to stay tight-lipped neither accepting the rumours nor denying them.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged already in a traditional roka ceremony. As per reports, the function was held only in the attendance of family members. They are rumoured to tie the knot soon in October this year. Well, the actress is not prepared to get into wedlock now because she has some prior work commitments.