and Nick Jonas sent a meltdown to their fans after sharing the first picture of their beloved daughter. On Mothers Day, Priyanka took to her Instagram and shared a post about being a mother and even revealed that her daughter was battling in the hospital for more than 100 days. While everyone showered their love and strength to Priyanka, Nick and their daughter. Pareeniti Chopra revealed how tough it was for them. She dropped a comment on Priyanka's post and wrote, " Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi - I saw a soldier in the hospital - You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn't even know it! Chalo now time to start spoiling her."

Priyanka in her post had mentioned, " On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.".

She added that now the little one is home, " We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also. there is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you. Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai Masi for MMs fit!".