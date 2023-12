Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra walked down the aisle with AAP leader Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2024. The two had a lavish Punjabi wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan with their close friends and family members in attendance. Post-marriage, the two have been painting the town red with their love and are busy sharing pictures on their social media. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan confesses he is upset with Mannara Chopra; says, 'spoiled child ka umar chala gaya'

Recently, Parineeti attended an event in Vadodara and in an interview with The Times of India, she was asked whether she would join politics. Parineeti spoke her heart out and revealed the secret to their successful marriage. She said that her husband Raghav knows nothing about Bollywood and she has no clue about politics. She even said that her fans will not get to see her joining politics. She even said that she feels if one marries the right person, then life is best.

Watch Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's inside wedding video

She even revealed how she strikes the right work-life balance and also said that she believes in hard work. Parineeti said that she loves to meet her friends and goes on holiday. Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in Delhi on May 13. Parineeti made her Bollywood debut with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in 2011. She said how she has broken stereotypes as an actress and has played unconventional roles. She said how her dream was to work with Imtiaz Ali and he is directing her in Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She was last seen in Mission Raniganj.