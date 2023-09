Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in a dreamy ceremony in Udaipur over the weekend. The couple chose ivory white for the saat pheras. After Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty, they became the third Indian couple to choose white theme for the wedding. Social media is discussing how Indian couples are drifting away from traditional Indian hues like red, pink or saffron for marriages. White is seen as a more Westernized colour. In fact, a colour like red has a special significance in marriages as per the Vedas. But many netizens from the South part of India have said that there is no thing that red is constant to Indian marriages. Brides in South India wear a lot of white, golden hues and green for weddings. Also Read - Raghav Chadha lovingly kisses his bride Parineeti Chopra, actress says 'Couldn't have lived without each other'

Priyanka Chopra's wedding photographer shares throwback images

Now, celebrity wedding photographer Joseph Radhik shared pics from Priyanka Chopra's wedding. From shades of saffron yellow to deep red and blue, she had embraced all Indian colours for her marriage ceremonies. He put some pics of her on his handle on X (formerly Twitter), which he has now deleted. This went viral on Reddit where netizens slammed the wedding photographer. They felt he was pitting the two cousins. Others said that Parineeti Chopra got so much hate as she is not as popular as Alia Bhatt or Priyanka Chopra. Take a look...

Netizens slam the photographer for this tweet

After seeing the tweet, people on Reddit left hate comments on Joseph Radhik. A person wrote, "I get it, a lot of people didn't like Pari's look - but it's ultimately her day and her choice. To tweet this on someone's wedding day, comparing her with her own sister, just to market yourself is just vile. Joseph didn't have to go there at all." Another person stated, "He is so tone deaf and disrespectful, he is being distasteful about pc's own cousin by putting pc 's wedding looks against her," while other opined, "This is so unnecessary of a photographer to create a feud between two sisters."

Joseph Radhik has now deleted that post on X saying that he did not mean any hate. This is what he has posted now...

Twitter is so bitter that a positive tweet about one style/person/thing is always seen as negative towards another. It's insane how much hate/outrage there is here. FWIW, I love Indian weddings, they are MY happy place. Neutral, colorful, loud, quiet, intimate, crowded...all. https://t.co/YKu134B4YR — Joe (@josephradhik) September 26, 2023

Anyways, Priyanka Chopra left adorable messages for the newly weds Parineeti Chopra and new brother-in-law Raghav Chadha.