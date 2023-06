Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram account and surprised her fans by singing a beautiful song, Tu Jhoom, in her own way. She received a lot of appreciation for her rendition, and fans are calling the actress just beautiful with a melodious voice. Why does she do this often? Parineeti was even suggested to quit acting and start singing as her profession, and many called her multitalented. While sharing this video of her singing this beautiful song, she expressed her feelings but didn't mention or tag the original singers, and she is receiving a lot of flak for the same. "Sometimes the best moments happen spontaneously. Went to a dubbing studio and couldn’t resist the urge to sing one of my all time favourite songs. Pure joy!".

Watch the video of Parineeti Chopra recreating the magic of Tu Jhoom song with her soulful voice.

Parineeti Chopra sang beautifully, and her fans have come to her defence, saying that it is her simple way of expressing joy and one does not need to create controversy out of it. Do you think Pari deserves this trolling and judgment? Parineeti has been in the news ever since her engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, and soon the actress is set to get married. They are on the hunt for a venue in Rajasthan and will do a royal wedding like many other Bollywood celebrities. On the professional front, Pari will be seen playing a leading lady in Chamkila along with .