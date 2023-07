Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are going to tie the knot. When and where is not yet revealed but there are speculations going on about the same. Parineeti and Raghav are both quizzed about their wedding by the paparazzi every now and then. The two lovebirds are often spotted in the city travelling to and fro together. And recently, when Parineeti Chopra was snapped in the city, she was yet again asked the question about her wedding with Raghav Chadha. And her reaction will leave you in peals of laughter. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha doing seva at Golden Temple grabs attention; Netizens REACT

Parineeti Chopra addresses the wedding question

Parineeti Chopra was seen in a black dress which she teamed with white sneakers and an oversized denim jacket. The actress had tied her hair in a sleek ponytail. Parineeti had her shades on and was all charming while talking to the media. She posed for the photogs as well and waved them before getting into the car. And just as she sat down in the car, one of the many paparazzi asked Parineeti the question to which her fans want to know the answer right now. "Shaadi kab hai?". The Chamkila actress was seen blushing and going "Oh my God," at that.

Watch the video of Parineeti Chopra reacting to the wedding question with Raghav Chadha here:

Parineeti in the news

Parineeti Chopra recently made headlines in entertainment news when she was seen performing seva at the Golden Temple in Amritsar with her fiance Raghav Chadha. Their quiet visit to the temple yet again sparked wedding rumours. It was said that the duo visited the temple since they are soon going to tie the knot. However, as per media reports the Ladies VS Ricky Bahl actress is planning to get married around Winter. Parineeti and Raghav recently went on a recce in Udaipur for their wedding venue. In other news, Parineeti has been attending a lot of events. After one such event, she refused to pose or be clicked by the paparazzi. The actress seemed upset. Netizens felt she must be tired.

Parineeti Chopra's work front

On the work front, Parineeti has The Great Indian Rescue with Akshay Kumar which is a biopic on engineer Jaswant Gill. She also has Chamkila which is a biopic on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.