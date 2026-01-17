Parul Gulati breaks silence on Karan Aujla's cheating row, says ‘Maine aj badla…’

Parul Gulati recently talked about her meeting experience with star Karan Aujla. She shared a video to clarify her stance. Read on.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 actor Parul Gulati recently shared her experience of meeting with star singer Karan Aujla. The actress came in support of him amid cheating allegations against him and called Ms Gori’s claims baseless. The text of the video and wrote, “It’s my turn to expose Karan Aujla.” In the video, Parul said, “Okay, sit down, I have some tea on Karan Aujla. I don't know him personally, but I have been an Aujla paglu. Thanks to my boyfriend, I know all his songs, all his lyrics. So, I get a chance to attend one of his events where he is performing. He happens to see me and I see him, and then he waves at me, and I am like, 'What he knows me?”

The actress added, “Karan Aujla knows me?' I took that opportunity to go up and say hi, and took my friend along and asked her please record it secretly. I had a great meeting. I went home, and I immediately followed him.”

Parul Gulati on Karan Aujla

The actress captioned, “Maine aaj badla le liya…. Unfollow ni karna si but at the same time if my man did that for me i would be so fucking proud of him @palakkaujla heera mileya eh tainu heera.”

In the video, the actress has attached a screenshot of their conversation on Instagram. In the messages, Parul can be seen fan-girling and Karan praised her hair brand. Parul further stated that after a month or two, Karan started following on Instagram. However, one day she noticed that Aujla unfollowed her and even removed her from follower list. The actress further said, “This man, to keep his wife happy and make her feel secure, will do anything.”

Parul Gulati slammed Ms Gori

Parul called Gori slammed baseless and said, “So, listen Ms Gori. You didn't know he was married? You don't have Google? I am gonna call your post absolutely BS. She clearly knew that taking his name and talking shit about him, will get her views.”

The actress further stated that whatever happened with her was wrong. She still hates Karan Aujla for her but she will continue to support her favourite popstar as she loves his songs. The actress ended the clip saying that Karan is the biggest green flag.

How netizens reacted to Parul Gulati’s video?

A user said, “Bro @gulati06 Proud. Ladies we need women like you. You know this must have meant so good to them.” Another wrote, “You deserve all the happiness and it happens with me too so just ignore and move on.” A comment read, “He unfollowed you was fine but removing you as a follower? We all are people at the end of the day.”

