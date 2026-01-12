Parvathy Thiruvothu BREAK silence on DISTURBING eve-teasing incident in public: ‘Pinch kar diya…...

Renowned Malayalam movie actress Parvathy Thiruvothu is in the news again. The actress revealed distressing incidents from her childhood.

Parvathy Thiruvothu was born in Calicut, Kerala, and started acting in the year 2006 in the movie Out of Syllabus. This character in Notebook turned her very famous and she received a lot of recognition later in Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015). Over the years, she has featured in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films and is admired due to the choice of very strong and meaningful roles. In the recent past, Parvathy shared some of her painful childhood experiences, and it made a significant impact on her life.

What did Parvathy Thiruvothu reveal about eve-teasing?

In The Male Feminist, Parvathy recalled a dreadful experience that occurred when she was a girl. She said that women are harassed at a tender age. She was taken home with her father after dropping her mother at a railway station when a male stranger emerged and slapped her on the chest then walked away. In her words, "We are born, and then we are assaulted. Auto mein ghus rahe ho, pinch kar diya. Railway station me mummy ko chhor ke waapas dad ke saath chal rahi thi kisi ne chest pe maar ke chala gaya. It was not even like touching, it was like thap! I was a child at that time and I remember being in pain."

What did Parvathy Thiruvothu say about mother’s instruction?

Parvathy also discussed that her mother had tried to protect her by educating her on how she would be safe in society. Her mother instructed her not to stop and look at the window shopping, to be alert and to notice the hands of people. She said, "My mom used to teach me how to walk on the streets. Don't window shop. Look at men's hands. Imagine a situation in which a mother has to teach this to her child. Also flashing! The number of times I have turned around and seen a guy with his mundu up… showing his thing. I had no idea what was happening at that time. It is only much later when you go back and see that our bodies have been impacted by these experiences."

Another tragic event in her childhood, which Parvathy mentioned previously in the year 2018, at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. She revealed that she was sexually abused when she was between three and four years old. She said, "It happened to me when I was very young. It took me 17 years to realise it did happen to me. I was three or four years old. I didn't ask for it. But I was assaulted. And then to speak about it, it took me another 12 years."

All about Parvathy Thiruvothu

Reports even further added that Parvathy was a victim of Internet predators and stalkers, and even asked to have a physical relationship with her at a young age in the movie industry. However, these challenges did not stop her career, and she acted in films like Bangalore Days, Charlie, Take Off, Uyare, Virus, and Koode.

