Remakes always receive drastic reactions from fans. The recent one is Pasoori Nu. The Pakistani song got a Bollywood remake in Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming film SatyaPrem Ki Katha. As the song made it to the internet, netizens stood divided as some really liked the new version of it while some had a contrasting reaction. A lot of people trolled the makers of the film, stars, singers for not doing justice to iconic Pasoori Nu. Now, Pakistani singer Shae Gill has shared her reaction.

Shae Gill has THIS to say about the new version of Pasoori Nu

In a video shared on her Insta stories, Shae Gill shared that she did not know that the song was being remade and that it was not her decision. She stated that she does not own the rights to the song. She also said that she is very grateful that people love the original song, however, she is not okay with the hate that people are sending towards the version from SatyaPrem Ki Katha. She further urged people to look at it as a rendition of Pasoori Nu and not a remake. She said, "I understand that you love the original Pasoori song so much, can't even begin to express how grateful I am. But also, at the same time, I don't want you to be sending hate to someone else. Just look at it as a rendition rather than a remake, that'll help." In the video, Shae Gill also urged fans to not spread hate and said that if they do not like the new version, they should not watch it instead of spreading hate. "If it is something that you don't like at all, then you don't listen to it instead of sending hate. Just don't listen to it," she said. Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani fixes her dress while Kartik Aaryan turns her shield; fans are in love with their chemistry

Pasoori Nu is originally sung by Shae Gill and Ali Sethi. The new version of the song is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. Talking about SatyaPrem Ki Katha starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, the film is slated to release on June 29. The promo and songs have already created quite a buzz among the audience. It is a romantic film with a lot of drama and twist. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.