Pasoori Nu remake has come out, and fans have mixed reactions. We know that Arijit Singh has sung the song at his concerts and fans have loved his voice. But it looks like some people did not like the remixing and production of this new song. Also, while Ali Sethi's name has been mentioned there is no credit given to Shae Gill and Coke Studio. All this has left fans irate beyond measure. Pakistani fans have slammed makers for straight up 'copying' and 'theft'. In the video, we can see Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui said the remake was no good as usual. Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha song Pasoori Nu out: Fans in love with Katrik Aaryan, Kiara Advani vibe, Arijit Singh's voice

We know that Hindi composers have taken many songs from Pakistan in the past. They did not give credits and this upset many music lovers in the neighbouring country. Take a look at some of the tweets...

And Bollywood did exactly what we feared! #pasoori #nogoodasusual — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) June 26, 2023

Haven't listened to either version of the song, and I won't too. But apologies as an Indian, I'm pretty sure T-Series fucked up whatever the song was. — pranoy dutta (@itspPp) June 26, 2023

t-series also remade 'biba' from bolly twitter critics' jigar ka tukda, aankhon ka taara joyland. straight up stole it from farasat anees, who isn't nearly as big as ali sethi and had a lot more to lose. — Sahar (@SaharJunejo) June 27, 2023

This is straight-up theft and T-Series should be ashamed. Cartik Aaryan's attempt at Pasoori is an insult to the original version. Visit my profile plz — TREVA_KERR? (@KerrTreva45966) June 26, 2023

WHAT. IS. THIS. ??? They copied our song Pasoori and Kartik Aaryan made it look so bad. T-Series with another disasterclass ???pic.twitter.com/TnGvnfDAUh — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 26, 2023

T-Series finished destroying all Indian songs. Now they are destroying Pakistani songs, too. #PasooriNu pic.twitter.com/6IpzkRH3oJ — Malik Ubaid Awan? (@Mmalikubaidawan) June 26, 2023

It’s about time T-series should stop remaking songs @TSeries ? even amazing singer like Arijit Singh couldn’t match the masterpiece Pasoori which Ali Sethi and Shae Gill have created! #passori #KartikAaryan #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/pyVxFclAD7 — Tehmur UK (@TehmurOfficial) June 26, 2023

We can see that not many people are impressed with the song. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani twin in white for the number. Satyaprem Ki Katha is coming on June 29, 2023. The movie is directed by Sameer Vidwans.