Ever since Deepika Padukone has announced that Ranveer Singh and she are expecting their first child, there is talk about her future projects. The actress has said that the baby is coming in the month of September. Deepika Padukone has two big releases lined up for 2024. They are Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again. While she plays a warrior in the dystopian action drama of Nag Ashwin, her look as Shakti in Singham Again has also impressed fans. But ever since reports came that Pathaan 2 might go on floors by end of 2024, people are wondering if Rubaai will be back or not.

Fans of Pathaan and Rubaai need not worry about Pathaan 2?

Sources close to the development told us that none of the makers are ruffled with this announcement. It seems the movie will go on floors by end of the year, and they want to retain the OG members as much as possible. It is highly likely that Deepika Padukone will be back as the original Rubaai. Pathaan made over Rs 1,000 crores globally and the duo of Pathaan and Rubaai have their own fan base. Given how Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are close friends, one can always expect some minor changes here and there.

Deepika Padukone on career and motherhood

In the past, Deepika Padukone has always said that she wants to have babies. The actress said that starting a family is something Ranveer Singh and she always wanted to do. But the actress also said that she cherishes her career deeply. In the past, she spoke about how her mother made so many sacrifices to care for her sister and her as their father travelled the globe as a player. In seems Pathaan 2 will be action feast, and act as the predecessor to Tiger Vs Pathaan.

The spy franchise of YRF has actresses like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. We have to see if one of them does a cameo in the movie. It seems they plan to bring on a top South Indian star as the main villain to increase the pan-India feel of the movie.