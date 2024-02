Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have confirmed that they are going to be parents in September 2024. The actress has two big films lined up this year. They are Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again. In between, the actress was reportedly approached for the blockbuster HBO series The White Lotus, which is having the third season shot in Thailand. But reports came that she refused it due to some personal reasons. Now, fans of Pathaan are wondering if Rubai will be back or not. Some days back, there was a report that Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan are keen to collaborate on Pathaan 2. It seems the ball is rolling and shoot might start by end of 2024. Also Read - After averting Dunki vs Salaar clash, it will be Shah Rukh Khan vs Prabhas at the box office in 2025?

Pathaan 2 to start by end of 2024

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra are keen to get Pathaan 2 rolling soon. The movie made over Rs 1,000 crores at the worldwide box office. It seems Pathaan 2 will also be a stand-alone film and create a stand-off for Tiger Vs Pathaan in the coming years. One of the highlights of Pathaan was Deepika Padukone. She aced the stunts and her glam look was wow. The song Besharam Rang was also a rage all over. Fans are now wondering if she will do Pathaan 2 or not. Also Read - Pathaan 2: Shah Rukh Khan to return as spy; will have a solid Tiger vs Pathaan connect

Chances of Deepika Padukone making a comeback as Rubaai in Pathaan 2?

It is very much possible that Deepika Padukone might join the team in 2025. They can shoot her portions later. Or else, she can have a cameo with one more actress joining in. There is buzz that a very big star from the South will be roped in on Pathaan 2 as the villain. Fans are hoping it is Ram Charan. We have to wait for more official announcements on this! Also Read - Pathaan box office storm: Siddharth Anand hints at a Jim and Kabir crossover in Pathaan 2