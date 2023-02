Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have been winning hearts with Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand-directed movie was one of the most anticipated films starring Shah Rukh Khan. And it withstood the tide of boycott and other protests and not just that but emerged as a winner as well. Pathaan has made Rs 780 Crores gross worldwide. Before Pathaan was released in theatres on 25th January 2023, the movie was boycotted and also slammed by a lot of people. However, the business that they have been doing surprised everyone. And a majority of the fans are loving the movie. A young fan has not liked the movie, check out how Shah Rukh Khan reacted to it below: Also Read - Pathaan to Varisu: Blockbusters Indian cinema has witnessed in the first month of 2023

A young fan did not like Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan

So, a video has been going viral in which a father is seen asking his daughter which movie did she go to watch. The little one replies "Pathaan," in the most adorable manner. Later, the father asks if she liked the movie to which she replies, "nah". Aww. She's cute no? Anyway, someone tagged Shah Rukh Khan and said "Ooops." The video has grabbed headlines in Entertainment News as even Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to it.

Seeing the video, the superstar gave a very humble response. Shah Rukh Khan was disheartened to know her response and added that he will have to work harder now. He doesn't want to disappoint the younger generation. He also suggested that maybe the little one is a more romantic type and try showing her Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Check out Shah Rukh Khan's response to a young a here:

Oh oh!! Have to work harder now. Back to the drawing board. Can’t let the younger audience be disappointed. Desh ke youth ka sawaal hai. PS: Try DDLJ on her please….maybe she is the romantic types….kids u never know! https://t.co/UBpSnLOZrf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 5, 2023

Now, that's how a king responds, right? Those who weren't a fan (a rare possibility) would have turned into a fan. And those who love him already, their love would have increased to another level.

Anyway, Shah Rukh Khan now has Jawan and Dunki up for release with Nayanthara and . Jawan is directed by Atlee while Dunki is directed by .