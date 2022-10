Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the Indian film industry. His kids have grown up and now, everyone is keen to know when they will make their acting debut. While Suhana Khan is already shooting for her debut The Archies, it is not yet revealed whether when and with which film Aryan Khan will make his debut. However, there have been reports that before exploring himself as an actor, Aryan is keen to do something behind the camera. There were reports that he is working on a web series to be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Also Read - Jawan: After Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee for his hospitality in Chennai; filmmaker reveals how the superstar benefitted 1000s of families

Aryan Khan's training?

There’s no official announcement about the series, but now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, has roped in Israeli director Lior Raz of Fauda fame to train . A source told the portal that Aryan is working on a script with a bunch of writers for a web series to be produced by Red Chillies Productions, and one of the writers is Lior Raz. Also Read - Gauri Khan birthday special: 10 times Shah Rukh Khan's wife proved that she is the boss of the house

The source added that the work on the project has already begun and it may start rolling by the end of the year. Reportedly, Aryan wants to learn the process of filmmaking, and before becoming a director, he wants to start his career as a writer. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan shares his experience of shooting in Chennai; REVEALS Rajinikanth blessed him, Thalapathy Vijay fed him delicious food

Well, if this report turns out to be true it will be interesting to see a web series written by Aryan Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan upcoming movies

Talking about SRK, the actor has three films lined up. He will be seen in Pathaan which is slated to release on 25th January 2023. The movie also stars and . The superstar also has Jawan which is being directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara in the lead role. It will release in June 2023.

His last release in 2023 will be Dunki. Directed by , the movie also features , and it is slated to release on Christmas 2023.