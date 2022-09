Pathaan actor 's production house has been churning out interesting content and is trying to keep its viewers entertained. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan's production made starrer Darlings, and audiences went gaga over it. There are reports that SRK’s production has acquired the rights to and 's 1998 film Dulhe Raja. Well, reportedly Shah Rukh Khan is planning to remake the 90s film. Farhad Samji who is currently working on ’s Kabhi Bhai Kabhi Jaan has started working on the draft script of Dulhe Raja remake. If reports are to be believed then Shah Rukh Khan's team will go ahead with the remake of the screenplay merits. Also Read - Tiger 3: Here's when Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for his cameo in Salman Khan starrer

OG Dulhe Raja featured Govinda, Raveena, , , , , Viju Khote, and Mohnish Behl in pivotal roles. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for Atlee's film Jawan in Chennai. SRK will return to Mumbai and shoot for Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan. Shah Rukh Khan also has 's Pathaan with and . He also has 's Dunki in his kitty.