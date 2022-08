Deepika Padukone has bravely spoken about dealing with and fighting depression in her life and instantly became an inspiration to many. She has even started an NGO 'Live Love Laugh' for the same to help individuals who are dealing with this mental illness. The Pathaan actress who made a stunning appearance in a black sequence and shimmery saree spoke once again about how she was fighting depression and it was her mother who understood these symptoms. Having an emotional breakdown while talking about having suicidal thoughts Deepika spoke her heart out once again. Also Read - Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone stuns in a black sheer sari at a jewellery event [View Pics]

Deepika Padukone reveals being suicidal at times

"I was on a career-high, everything was going well, so there was no apparent reason why I was feeling what I was feeling, but I would break down, there were days where I just wanted to sleep, because sleep was an escape. I was suicidal at times and had to deal with all of that. My parents live in Bangalore and when they visited me, you often put on a brave front as you want to show them that you are doing well, until one day when my parents were leaving and going back to Bangalore and I suddenly had a breakdown, my mother asked me usual hygiene questions whether it is a boyfriend or something at work or something happened. I didn't have any answer because it was none of these things, and it just came from an empty hallow place and she knew instantly and that was god sent for me. I give all the credit to my mother for understanding the signs and symptoms".

Deepika Padukone once again didn't shy to show her vulnerable side and that is what makes her the mots lovable actress. It is not easy to speak about your mental illness even now and there are many who fail to understand it even now.