Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone reveals she worried about being rejected by Bollywood due to THIS reason

is one of the most successful and celebrated actresses in tinsel town. She has made her mark on her own and despite any backing, she has managed to be number one in her game. She is an idol to many. But did you know there was a time when she too feared not being accepted in Bollywood and would be written off due to her south Indian accent? But DP didn't stop due to his fears and rather made her fear he grew and today she ruling it and how.

In her recent interaction in Vogue she spoke about the challenges she faced while making it big, " I do see the obvious disparity between men and women in almost any aspect of life, but never in my journey have I felt the need to compare. And I think it's to do with the fact that my sister and I weren't brought up like that. We weren't constantly reminded of the fact that we were girls, and so we had to go into the world thinking differently and fighting for what we deserved. But I did have to tackle other challenges. Coming from a sports background meant I did not have a natural inroad into Bollywood. My South Indian accent was also frowned upon and I initially worried about being written off because of it."

Talking about bringing the change in the industry she said, " If any praise for that change, no matter how big or small, comes my way, I will take it. It's a lot to digest, but at the same time, I won't say it's untrue because my purpose has always been that. As an outsider to the industry, I inadvertently ended up becoming an observer, which I believe has enabled me to change the status quo. Earlier, I probably didn't have the confidence or the clout to be able to effect change, but the desire for it was always there. Even as a child, I was always curious about why things were done a certain way. I would never take anything lying down or be satisfied with things being handed to me on a platter."

Deepika will be seen next in Pathaan along with .