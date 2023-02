Aditya Chopra’s vision of YRF Spy Universe has become massive all thanks to the stupendous success of Pathaan. And the scope to make this Spy Universe bigger has only widened even more. With three superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan being part of this YRF Spy Universe, Pathaan screenwriter Abbas Tryewala has the desire to see another superstar join this dream team and its none other than Aamir Khan. Well, we too would like to see Aamir Khan joining the spy universe and we are hoping that Aditya Chopra soon plans as we all are manifesting the same. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan and more Bollywood celebs who travelled Economy class and left fans shocked and mesmerised

Abbas in interaction with BollywoodLife, "They have created the Spy Universe which is what the logo was this time which means there will hopefully be more films to do with Pathaan, Tiger and Kabir. And hopefully more, and why not create one with Aamir Khan, I am hoping that because Pathaan has done well, I enjoyed the experience of working with them and I am hoping that as I writer I will be offered some of those projects, and I will be privileged and proud to be associated with it.".

We quizzed him if he hinted to us that Aamir Khan is doing a Spy Universe, he assured us," No, that's my vision. I mean if you have created a universe like that and then why not someone should come up with Aamir Khan? I promise you nothing is on the card, but imagine him also being a part of this universe, how much ultimate fun it will l be". And we cannot agree more with Abbas. Aditya Chopra hope you are reading this! There are reports that Aditya is right now working on Pathaan VS Tiger that is Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be coming onscreen soon?