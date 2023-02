Pathaan has surpassed all the expectations of Shah Rukh Khan fans. Many had said they would be happy if it made decent money after covering the production costs. The budget of Pathaan is Rs 250 crores and they would been satisfied at Rs 350 crores. However, what happened at the box office was unprecedented. The movie is all set to challenge the records of Baahubali 2. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's has become an All Time Blockbuster and expectations from Jawan and Dunki are sky high now. Many feel that the unwanted controversy around the name and Besharam Rang did a lot to promote the movie at another level. Also Read - Dunki: Rajkummar Hirani makes SHOCKING revelations about Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan

In the mean time, fans are hailing Sajid Khan. The filmmaker was one of the first to watch the film. He had said it would make over Rs 500 crores at the box office. At that time, many felt he said it out of fondness for the superstar. As we know, SRK is very close to Farah Khan. But now, people are hailing the fact that he knows the pulse of the audience... Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya get directive from High Court, Ali Zafar slams Javed Akhtar over 26/11 comment and more

Everybody is a bo predictor until real one walks in ? #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/JtqtA6qYpl — Karan! (@iamkaran_101) February 25, 2023

Sajid Khan Ne Bola tha ya Real Video hai 1st day ka — Pathaan (@PathaanATB) February 26, 2023

He knows films very well. He remembers all scenes and dialogues of movies from 60's and 70's. Crazy moviebuff. — Atulya Aman (@atulyaaman) February 26, 2023

First show ke baad isne btaya tha bande ki soch ko 21 topo ki salami — Fearless Dream (@dream_fearless) February 26, 2023

Isne 1st day pe hi bola thaa.. manana padega isse.. — ????? (@iamshrikant) February 26, 2023

In fact, Farah Khan has come inside Bigg Boss 16 and told fans that Pathaan is a huge hit. Everyone had cheered for Shah Rukh Khan's film. Abdu Rozik also went for a special screening with Golden Boys. We must say that Sajid Khan who is a crazy movie buff got it bang on! Also Read - Pathaan x Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to shoot together in April; check interesting details