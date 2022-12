and 's Pathaan has been mired in a controversy over the actress' saffron bikinin in Besharam Rang song. Many Hindustva activists across the country have been calling for a boycott saying that it hurt their religious sentiments. Veteran actress Asha Paresh has now reacted to the controversy saying that people are becoming too close-minded. Also Read - Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more celebrities who were slapped by Salman Khan; here's why

When Asha was asked about the social media negativity against the film industry, the veteran actress referred to people attaching Deepika in the song and said that this is completely wrong. She added that a film is a film whose entire purpose is to entertain people. If an actress is donning an orange bikini or there's a mention of a particular name, then banning the film on this basis doesn't look good.

She feels that the film industry is dying as films are not working and if people continue to boycott films on such issues then the films will not be made in the future. She thinks that our brains are going off and people are becoming more and more narrow-minded, which is worrisome.

"Bikini per bawaal nahi tha, yahan toh orange rang ki bikini ko lehkar sawaal uth rahe hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki hamara dimaag ab bandh hota ja raha hai. Hum bahut hi chhoti soch ke hote ja rahe hai, jo galat hai. Bollywood hamesha ke liye soft target raha hai," Asha told Aaj Tak.

The controversy around Pathaan was triggered after state Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to a song from the film titled Besharam Rang, claiming that it hurt religious sentiments of the Hindu community. Mishra said the way the colours saffron and green have been used in the costumes used in the song is objectionable.

Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam went one step further and asked Shah Rukh Khan if he would dare to watch his movie Pathaan along with his daughter. After the song Besharam Rang was released, #BoycottPathaan started trending on Twitter as many objected to Deepika donning a saffron bikini in the song.