Massive support has been pouring in for and after they represented India at the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals while promoting their upcoming film Pathaan. Fans have been echoing their sentiments with a line that says, 'The world knows India through Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, not Narottam Mishra.' Also Read - Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy, Shah Rukh Khan takes Pathaan promotions on global stage [View Pics]

The controversy over Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan was triggered after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to Besharam Rang song from the film claiming that it hurt religious sentiments of the Hindu community. He said that the way the colours saffron and green have been used in Deepika and SRK's costumes is objectionable. Also Read - Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone to Cirkus star Ranveer Singh: Check the WHOPPING amount Bollywood celebs charge for a sponsored social media post

While the Hindutva activists across the country have threatened to start a campaign against the film if the song is not removed. The boycott campaign against Pathaan has already started on social media platforms and the right-wing trolls have been forcing people not to watch the film in theatres. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan on Pathaan's box office collection, Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik BEATS Salman Khan and more

Unfazed by the controversy, Deepika represented India, ranked a lowly 106th in world football, at the nerve-jangling Argentina-France faceoff at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. She unveiled the glittering gold trophy that went to Argentina who beat France on penalties in the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan was seen interacting and dancing with English football legend Wayne Rooney in the studio of FIFA World Cup broadcaster, Sports 18. He also cracked jokes with Rooney and vice versa. The King Khan was also seen teaching his signature pose to Rooney who said that SRK is the most popular Asian stars in the UK.

As Deepika and SRK's pictures and videos from the Lusail Stadium started going viral on the internet, fans put up a brave front to defend the two Indian superstars who have time and again made the country proud on the global map.

The world knows India through Deepika Padukone and . Not Narottam Mishra. pic.twitter.com/yn6YyU4woA — THE NEWS SIFT (@KalimurRahman16) December 18, 2022

The world knows Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan . Not Narottam Mishra. pic.twitter.com/GlZbLc0PCq — Aaditya Kumar (@Kumaraaditya121) December 18, 2022

Pathaan is set to hit the screens on January 25, 2023.