Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is going to release in January this year. The film marks SRK's comeback to the big screen after a gap of a few years. The film is high on action, drama as well as romance. Two songs from the film are out. But one of them created quite a stir. We are talking about the song Besharam Rang. The film fell into a big controversy as many objected to the clothes worn by Deepika Padukone in the song. Now, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has also chipped in.

irks netizens with his latest post on Besharam Rang

In a recent tweet made by him, Vivek Agnihotri seemingly took a dig at , 's song Besharam Rang. He shared a video of a girl talking about obscenity in Bollywood films and had the Besharam Rang song playing above. In the caption, he wrote, "WARNING: #PnV video against Bollywood. Don't watch it if you are a Secular." This has not gone down well with many. Netizens slammed the director and reminded him of his films like . Many dug out his old tweet talking about b**bs and brain.

Check out the video shared by Vivek Agnihotri below:

WARNING:#PnV video against Bollywood. Don’t watch it if you are a Secular. pic.twitter.com/7wKPX4A8Ev — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 28, 2022

Here's how netizens reacted to his tweet:

You have gone soo low in ur life that I doubt u could ever recover from this phase...irrelevant, shameless.

Tujhe toh gaali dekr b gaali ki insult hogi. ?‍♂️ — M G (@MohipGhosh1) December 28, 2022

Ye tu hi hai ❤️dehttps://t.co/DRqpNUOZDo — Zinda Hai ? (@5heikhRehan) December 28, 2022

विवेक जी यह आपकी ही बनाई हुई पारिवारिक फिल्म है न ? pic.twitter.com/mfHe95adjW — Kushagra ( Fan Account ) (@Kushagr1117) December 28, 2022

ye movie kis sanskari ki hain ?? pic.twitter.com/6GiM5QQSnG — ♡Aʂԋυ♡ (@SrkianAshu) December 28, 2022

3 minutes ke Song se Ashlilta aa gayi

Puri 3 Ghante ki Is movie me kaun se Sanskar de raha tha? ?

Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai pic.twitter.com/8I6VRfxbPW — Johny Rider (@riderJohnyBaba) December 28, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri was recently in the news as he shared a video of taking a stroll along with his Y-category security cover. He was given the same post the release of his film The Kashmir Files.