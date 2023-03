Shah Rukh Khan has once again proved that he is indeed the King of Bollywood. His film Pathaan has smashed all the box office records and how. The film that also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has turned out to be the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. The Hindi version of Pathaan has now managed to beat the record of 2 Hindi. ' film directed by SS Rajamouli was the highest-grossing Hindi films and now, Pathaan has dethroned the same to take the spot. By the end of the fifth Thursday, Pathaan's collection now stands at Rs 528.89 crore in India. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Shraddha Kapoor feels nervous, 'I hope fans like my chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor' [Watch Video]

With this, Pathaan BIGGEST GROSSER is trending on Twitter with full force. All the fans of Shah Rukh Khan are celebrating this victory. All are sending congratulatory notes to Shah Rukh Khan and team Pathaan on this historic achievement. Pathaan has definitely set a benchmark extremely high.

Breaking Record On Non Holiday That Too 67 Days Earlier Than the Previous Record Is Just king @iamsrk Things PATHAAN BIGGEST GROSSER pic.twitter.com/ao9yOIFfxK — SRKian Faizy ( FAN ) (@SrkianFaizy9955) March 3, 2023

All time blockbuster PATHAAN BIGGEST GROSSER pic.twitter.com/bv319tOK00 — SRK's HYBRID?‍♂️ (@iSRKzHybrid90) March 3, 2023

PATHAAN BIGGEST GROSSER pic.twitter.com/AmvPJP8xv5 — SRKIANSH ᴶᴬᵂᴬᴺ (@srkiansh_jawan) March 3, 2023

King Is back now ??? PATHAAN BIGGEST GROSSER pic.twitter.com/hY4iJQBFr4 — SRK's HYBRID?‍♂️ (@iSRKzHybrid90) March 3, 2023

#Pathaan beats #Bahubali2 & becomes HIGHEST GROSSING FILM of Hindi Cinema. "Records tut gaye Raafe... Nach!" PATHAAN BIGGEST GROSSER #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/Yrswwk6QGp — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) March 3, 2023

Now, Shah Rukh Khan is looking forward to the release of his film Jawan directed by South director Atlee. He will be seen with Nayanthara and in this one. Apart from that, he also Dunki in his kitty. King Khan has a packed scheduled, we must say!