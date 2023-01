Pathaan is making noise all for the right reasons. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues its historic run making unpredictable business at the box office. The film is shattering records with every passing day. The film has defeated the box office numbers of various films including Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One Shiva. Recently, Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt reacted to Pathaan beating her fantasy adventure film. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra to Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood divas who clicked glorious selfies in their closets and made everyone go oh-la-la [PICS HERE]

The opening day collection of Brahmastra was rs 36 crore where as Pathaan on release date collected 50 crores. The worldwide lifetime collection of the Ayan Mukerji directorial is rs 418.8 crore gross. and Deepika Padukone starrer has crossed 590 crores within six days of its release. Siddarth Anand's directorial has become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

, who attended the launch of Zee Cine Awards, along with spoke about Pathaan at the event. The actress is extremely happy with the success of Pathaan and said a film like this is not just a blockbuster but the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema. She further added these moments are grateful and wish for them to continue forever. Commenting on Pathaan breaking the record, the actress, who played Isha in the film, is very happy and says every movie should break every film's records. Varun Dhawan added that Pathaan is not just grateful, but it is also inspirational for everyone. At the event, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan also addressed topics such as online negativity and boycott Bollywood trend

Pathaan is a mega-blockbuster film in Indian cinema. It is also the highest-grosser film in the career of cast Shah Rukh Khan, , and . The action drama is the fourth part of ’s ambitious spy universe. Directed by Siddarth Anand the film is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.