The month of January 2023 promises to be a blockbuster one for Indian films. We have Ajith's Thunivu, Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan is the movie that has made maximum news. As of now, it is reportedly going through some revisions. It seems the CBFC has told the makers to understand that it might be hurting religious sentiments and bring certain changes so that people who have objections are not hurt. Many people have called out the CBFC for such a seeming stupid move if you consider the fracas over an orange bikini.

As per Indian Box Office, the advance bookings for Pathaan will start from Sankranthi. It has its biggest competitors in Thinuvu and Varisu. As of now, the interest on Bookmyshow is 450K for Thinvu. It is 119k For Pathaan. KRK has claimed that the movie might be postponed to make changes properly.

It’s confirm that #Pathaan title is no more. Orange bikini is also no more. But now makers have decided to postpone the release of the film. Official announcement can come today or tomorrow. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 3, 2023

It seems Pathaan is sold out in Canada till early February 2023. Both the songs are trending in YouTube in Canada. Even in Germany, all the tickets for advance booking have been sold. The buzz for the movie is huge. Shah Rukh Khan fans are eagerly excited for the comeback of the actor after four long years. He has three films lined up in 2023. Pathaan is an action flick made by Siddharth Anand. It has been shot in some exotic locales like Spain and Italy. The highlight is supposed to be the action sequences which even include one where Shah Rukh Khan is shown skiing.