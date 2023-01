Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has brought cheer to the film trade. If reports are to go by, then cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and others are seeing huge advance bookings for both January 25 and 26. The box office experts feel that Mumbai and Delhi will gain momentum in coming days. Pathaan has apparently already made Rs 20 crores. Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback on the big screen after four long years. The fans had been waiting for long time when he decided to take a break. The movie is made by Siddharth Anand, who is the maker of WAR. It has broken the record of the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff movie in advance bookings. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat, Alia Bhatt second pregnancy truth, KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty sangeet and more

Even box office tracker Sacnilk Entertainment has said that Rs 20 crores is already done. Shah Rukh Khan fans have booked the whole Gaiety theatre in Bandra for 25th morning show at 9 am. The theatre is known to open at 12 pm on normal days. With advance bookings of Rs twenty crores, trade feels Pathaan might set the tone for a brighter 2023 for Bollywood at the ticket windows. Last year, it was Brahmastra that saw maximum advance bookings.

It has sold 3.23 lakh tickets so far. The film still has two days to go. If Pathaan turns out to be a massive actioner with good entertainment, then the film might be an outright winner at the box office.