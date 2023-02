Pathaan is roaring high at the box office in domestic and overseas territories. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has recorded 667 crores gross worldwide in just eight days. The high-octane action drama features SRK as the protagonist, John Abraham as an antagonist and Deepika Padukone as the female lead. The film is performing brilliantly and has caught everyone’s attention. After a massive success in a short span, Siddharth Anand who directed the movie spilled some beans on the sequel. Also Read - Pathaan box office success: Should Shah Rukh Khan release Dunki and Jawan this year or wait? Trade expert weighs in [EXCLUSIVE]

The movie is a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe including films - Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. Pathaan has already witnessed the appearance of Salman Khan from the Tiger series. While the audience wondered why Hrithik Roshan aka Kabir from WAR was absent since it is a universe, the director opened up on his idea of featuring in Pathaan 2. In addition to this Anand also addressed John Abraham as Jim in the sequel.

played a significant role in Pathaan as Jim who died by the end of the movie. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, spoke on the possibility of Jim's prequel. He feels Jim's character does warrant a prequel. He further raises the audience's curiosity by stating the possibility of Jim being alive. Adding a chance if he is saved by a parachute.

Teasing the prequel of John’s character Jim in other parts of the universe the director also opened up on a crossover with . Addressing if there is a spy film with Kabir from WAR and Pathaan, the director said in a universe movie anything can be done with characters it is like a playground. During the success press meet of Pathaan, Siddharth Anand had announced Pathaan 2 and now he hints at Jim’s prequel and a crossover Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from WAR.

Pathan has become the highest grossing film of YRF spy universe. The action thriller film stars , John Abraham and , , and in important roles. Helmed by Siddarth Anand the movie is produced by under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film was released on 25th January 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.