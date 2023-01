Shah Rukh Khan's most awaited film Pathaan is breaking box office records and has become the talk of the town. The film has been receiving love and praise from all across the globe. Netizens are in awe of King Khan and his exceptional performance in Pathaan. As Pathaan film breaks records, Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt recently paid a visit to Shah Rukh Khan at his house in . Also Read - Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan to break own records? Surpass Chennai Express lifetime collection in just first weekend?

According to the latest report, several celebrities have been visiting Mannat to congratulate Shah Rukh Khan on the humongous success of Pathaan. Bollywood's most loved couple and who has immensely praised Shah Rukh Khan's performance in Pathaan took out time from their hectic shooting schedule to meet him at Mannat, Mumbai.

Besides them, Jee Le Zaraa actress who has embraced motherhood to daughter Raha Kapoor visited Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat. Both, Alia and Shah Rukh Khan worked together in Dear Zindagi and audiences loved their on-screen chemistry. Moreover, comedian also arrived at Mannat to congratulate the superstar of Bollywood.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan penned down a heartfelt note as Pathaan continues to crash the box office with his huge amounts. He wrote, 'Gattaca movie “I never saved anything for the swim back” I think life is a bit like that….You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things.'

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan's tweet -

Gattaca movie “I never saved anything for the swim back” I think life is a bit like that….You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 27, 2023

