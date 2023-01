Pathaan is already a blockbuster as it raked 106 crores on day one of its release and the stardom of superstar Shah Rukh Khan is hence proved once again. Pathaan has been an emotional ride not only for Shah Rukh but the entire Khan family and today the success is not only his but even his family. Well, it isn't easy for a superstar to announce a sabbatical, it takes courage and that cottage SRK gets from his family and especially from wife Gauri Khan. She was the strongest support for SRK in these four long years. Only she knows how difficult the decision it for the man was who loves cinema. But it was all worth it. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Pathaan BEATS Avatar 2, Farah Khan SLAMS Tina Datta-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on Bigg Boss 16 and more

On the day of the release of Pathaan, SRK hosted. A small bash for his friends Na fraternity where Gauri Khan was the happiest person, her joy was beyond imagination, and she was just overwhelmed with all the love and response that Pathaan was getting. an insider reveals that how Gauri had happy tears while she was listening all good things about Pathaan as she knows that SRK gave his sweat and blood for his comeback film. Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are the golden couple of Bollywood and their bond only shows that true love exists Na fits survive and stays through every thick and thin.

and were too extremely happy with the response, but they weren't very surprised as they knew this is going to happen. While Suhana Khan waits for her big Bollywood debut release, she is enjoying all the love and attention she is getting for her superstar father's latest release Pathaan, in real life our Pathaan is a family man first. After this massive blockbuster, Shah Rukh is now all set for Dunki and Jawaan.