Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter post her ban in 2000 for violating the social media platform's rules. Since her comeback on social media, she has been tweeting about Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan for the past few days. Bollywood's badshah Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller film Pathaan has been creating and btealing records at the box-office. It has emerged to be the fastest Hindi film to enter Rs. 200 crore club in four days of its release.

Kangana recently took to her twitter page and tweeted about the Pathaan's box office success. She wrote, 'Very good analysis… this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans…And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it's very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like ?? in the whole world ??'.

Have a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet -

Very good analysis… this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans…And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it’s very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like Bharat ?? in the whole world ?? https://t.co/wGcSPMCpq4 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 28, 2023

Well, 's tweet came after a user analysed why 's Pathaan emerged as a box office success. Earlier, she had warned Bollywood to not drag politics into the success of Pathaan and enjoy the movie's run. Kangana even reacted that Pathaan was a success because Hindu and Muslims love Shah Rukh equally. Well, some netizens felt that Kangana is seeking attention by tweeting about Pathaan and praising the film. Kangana even tweeted about the time the entire film industry wanted to her mad and had slapped her with several legal notices.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Tejas. She was last seen in Dhaakad which failed miserably at the box office. She also has Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Emergency and Chandramukhi 2 in her kitty.