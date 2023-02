Pathaan fever refuses to slow down. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's film has become the number 1 Bollywood film of all time. It has hit the Rs 500 crore mark in the domestic mark and set a new record. And well, even in its fourth week, Pathaan is going strong in theatres. Plus, the makers have now pulled a masterstroke. To celebrate the exceptional success of Pathaan, YRF has slashed the ticket prices to basic and given a big treat to fans. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Bhumi Pednekar makes news of allegedly dating builder Yash Kataria, Aditya Chopra trends on social media after face reveal on The Romantics and more

, and 's Pathaan is a success

Now, Pathaan's tickets are available for Rs 110 in major multiplexes. This will only encourage the fans to hit the theatres and watch Pathaan. The makers are calling the upcoming Friday is Pathaan Day. Shah Rukh Khan's fans are already quite happy with this move and #PathaanDay is trending on Twitter. Many are looking forward to rewatch the film. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja recreating Jhoome Jo Pathaan hook step during Australia test match

Check out YRF's tweet below:

#PathaanDay incoming! ? #Pathaan crosses 500 crores NBOC. Come celebrate with us this Friday. Book tickets at ₹ 110/- flat across all shows in India at @_PVRCinemas | @INOXMovies | @IndiaCinepolis and other participating cinemas! pic.twitter.com/7fuM0nU51c — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 16, 2023

Pathaan will affect Shehzada?

Well, this Friday, and 's Shehzada is going to hit the screens. There is a great amount of buzz around this film too. Kartik Aaryan's fans are looking forward to Shehzada. The actor has been toes for many days promoting the film and he has received a good response from all. The trailer of Shehzada too received a thumbs up. But with Pathaan's masterstroke, one wonders if Shehzada's box office will get affected or not. Will the King rule or Shehzada take over? It remains to be seen. Also Read - Pathaan diva Deepika Padukone hugs Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam; BTS of Besharam Rang goes viral

Shehzada is the Hindi remake of Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that had in the lead.