Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan is doing phenomenally well at the box office. The film that also stars Deepika Padukone and P had a smashing first-day collection. Living upto the expectations, Pathaan did better than the first day on day two, i.e., on Republic Day. The collection has already surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark making it the first smashing Bollywood hit of 2023. Of course, the team is on cloud nine and everyone is extremely happy. But it seems Shah Rukh Khan is going to put an end to the celebrations soon. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan to Vicky Kaushal's Uri — 7 Bollywood films that broke the January Jinx at the box office

Entertainment News: to begin work on Atlee's next soon

As per the latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan is soon going to resume work on his upcoming film Jawan. Directed by Atlee, Jawan is yet another action-packed film by Shah Rukh Khan that fans are eagerly waiting for. As per the updates, Shah Rukh Khan is going to join Jawan team for a six-day long schedule from February 1. He is expected to shoot some action sequences during this time. Sanya Malhotra is also expected to join for a short while. Later, Atlee is expected to complete the shooting by March. The film also stars , Nayanthara, Yogi Babu and others. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan predicted box office success months ago; is sure Dunki, Jawan will meet same fortune [Watch Video]

Historic Hit Pathaan

Talking about Pathaan, the film has exceeded everyone's expectation in terms of its box office collection. The film even managed to beat the numbers made by James Cameron's Avatar 2. Not just in domestic market, even overseas, Pathaan mania has taken over everyone. Fans are trended Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter and calling his movie 'Historic Hit Pathaan'. Also Read - Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan actioner smashes Brahmastra's record in two days FLAT; beats Avatar 2 at the global box office on Republic Day

The king is back and he is back with a bang. Only King had the power to revive the fading power of Bollywood at Box Office. It is a big win for all.