Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has made enough noise already. Within the first week of its release, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan smoothly entered the Rs 300 crore club. The year began with a bang for Bollywood, all thanks to Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan team. Fans of King Khan waited for almost four years to see him on the big screen and he did not disappoint anyone at all. In a recent interview with Variety, directed too mentioned that the thirst to see Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen helped Pathaan gain massive numbers. So on that note, would it be wise for Shah Rukh Khan to release his upcoming film Jawan and Dunki in the same year? We got in touch with trade analyst Akshaye Rathi who mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan should definitely capitalise on the Pathaan buzz for his next.

Should release Dunki and Jawan in the same year?

Akshaye Rathi shared that Shah Rukh Khan should captitalise on the impact of the mega success of Pathaan and he can have more than one blockbuster this year rather than waiting. He also mentioned that Jawan and Dunki fall under different genres and the entertainment value is what draws the audience to the theatres along with the star power. He was quoted saying, "While Shah Rukh Khan's come back to the theater after so long has been a big factor in making this movie the blockbuster that is, this wouldn't happen if the movie was not as great an entertainer as it is, right? It's all of that put together that has made the movie the mega blockbuster that it is. Some great entertainment content backed by the superstardom and comeback of Shah Rukh Khan. And I think rather than waiting for it and letting this year be about Pathaan, I really think that he's come back after four years, so I really think that he and the makers of Pathaan, which is also Red Chillies Entertainment by the way, should really capitalise impact on the mega success of Pathaan. And while there is so much of euphoria around Shah Rukh Khan's come back in the mega success of Pathaan, it would be great."

The trade analyst mentioned that unlike 's and that released a few weeks apart, there is enough gap in between Pathaan-Jawan-Dunki's release. So it is perfectly fair for all three movies to release in the same year. While Jawan is directed by Atlee, Dunki will have Rajkummar Hirani touch to it. Nonetheless, everyone's always excited to see Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen.