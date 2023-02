The year 2023 was a fabulous one for Bollywood. The film started with a bang all thanks to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The film did extremely well at the box office. It released on January 25 and within a week, it almost managed to reach the Rs 400 crore mark. The Hindi version of the film did extremely well but even overseas too, Pathaan did wonders at the box office. It has set a benchmark for all. But will any Bollywood movie releasing in 2023 manage to beat the record set by Pathaan? Trade expert Akshaye Rathi makes a prediction. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to move into Rs 70 crore home, Shah Rukh Khan keeps Salman Khan's Tiger scarf from Pathaan as memento

Will any Hindi movie beat Pathaan's box office in 2023?

In an exclusive interview, Akshaye Rathi was asked if any Bollywood film manage to go beyond Pathaan's box office collection. He mentioned 's film Dunki. King Khan is collaborating with Rajkummar Hirani for this one and he will be sharing the screen space with . Well, Akshaye Rathi was also asked if any non-Shah Rukh Khan film has the caliber to beat Pathaan's collection. He mentioned 's Tiger 3. He said, "One movie that has a chance to do that is Tiger 3 because that's again from the same spy universe and can actually capitalize on the popularity of this universe that's been created between Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger, and Pathaan. So that's one movie that's got a great chance."

Should Shah Rukh Khan release Dunki and Jawan in the same year?

The trade expert was also asked if Shah Rukh Khan should release his movies Jawan and Dunki in the same year as Pathaan has already created such a buzz. To this, he stated that King Khan should definitely capitalise impact of the mega success of Pathaan. Read the full story HERE.

Well, SRK's fans are definitely wanting to see more of him on the big screen.