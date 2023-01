Shah Rukh Khan's most awaited actioner film Pathaan is all set to leave fans amazed with its storyline and plot on January 25. Recently, choreographer Bosco Martis could not stop praising Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan for his efforts in Jhoome Jo Pathaan song. Bosco walked down memory lane as he recalled his first association with SRK and said that their first song was Yeh Taara Woh Taara from . Later the two did various Bollywood songs in and Zero. Bosco and Shah Rukh Khan got to do a dance together after a long time. Also Read - Pathaan: PM Narendra Modi tells ministers to avoid unnecessary comments on films; this is how social media reacted

In an exclusive chat with ETimes, Bosco revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is extremely responsible and committed. He spilled beans on how SRK used to come for rehearsals even after pack-up and would be there till 1.30 at night. Bosco even said that SRK did everything to make director happy. Despite being in pain, SRK did his job as it was supposed to be done despite knee issues and the leg movements in the song were not easy. Bosco said that Shah Rukh Khan told the team to carry on with the shoot and not worry about what he was going through. SRK did not compromise and did what was needed.

Bosco revealed how is shy when it comes to body shots and said that they were lucky to have the right song for it. He revealed how Taara Woh Taara from Swades took 7-8 days to shoot as the song in itself was a short story.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to the big screens after 4 years break. He was last seen in Zero with and . He has Atlee's film and 's movie in his pipeline.