Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's film Pathaan is soon to release. The film directed by Siddharth Anand brings King Khan back on the big screen after a hiatus of a few years. Though SRK did a cameo in Brahmastra, Pathaan marks his return as the lead. However, the film is now surrounded by controversies. The song Besharam Rang has put Pathaan into trouble. It is because Deepika Padukone's wearing swimsuits and more that many feel her clothing is 'objectionable'. On social media, Boycott Pathaan trend also took up pace. But many are coming out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Now, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia has tweeted in support of Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - After Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan says, 'Even now questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression'

comes out in support of Shah Rukh Khan

Rahul Dholakia has condemned the hate attack that is being carried out against , . He mentioned that King Khan has contributed to the industry immensely and he is indeed the ambassador of entertainment and cinema. Rahul Dholakia then mentions that bigots with 'idotic theories' should shut up and stop targeting Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Pathaan controversy: Shah Rukh Khan responds to right-wing trolls over Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini with positivity

Check out his tweet below:

The hate attack (for years now) on @iamsrk should be condemned by one and all in the film industry. SRK has contributed more to our fraternity and India as an ambassador of entertainment & cinema ; than most people have. Please tell these bigots with idiotic theories to Shut Up! — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) December 16, 2022

Earlier it was who had made a few tweets supporting Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan as questions were asked over the actress wearing Saffron outfit in the song Besharam Song. The criticism went so far that effigies of the stars were burnt in Indore. Even Swara Bhasker came out in support of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan and spoke about the attention received by their clothes by politicians. Also Read - Pathaan song Besharam Rang row: Ban film, set theatres on fire, remove song; all that's being said about Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone film

Meanwhile, at Kolkata International Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan made a statement that won everyone's hearts. He said that no matter what the world says, he will stay positive.