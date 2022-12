The controversy over and 's upcoming film Pathaan refuses to die down. The Hindutva activists have now stooped to a new low as an Ayodhya seer has went on to perform the symbolic 'tehraveen' ritual of Shah Rukh Khan over Deepika's saffron bikini in Besharam Rang song. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan has the wittiest and classiest answer on why the trailer of his next is not out yet

On Monday, Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chhavni sat with an earthen pot with SRK's picture pasted on it. The seer was surrounded by a handful of supporters and then he crashed the earthen pot on the ground after reciting some mantras. He said that the 'tehraveen' would mark the end of 'jihad' which was being propagated by the superstar through his films. Also Read - Pathaan: Asha Parekh reacts to Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini controversy - 'Hum bahut hi chhoti soch ke hote ja rahe hai'

Last week, the seer had burnt posters of Shah Rukh Khan and said that he will burn him alive if he meets him. He had also made an appeal to people to set those theatres on fire where Pathaan will be screened. He said Deepika wore a saffron coloured bikini which has hurt their religious sentiments, adding that Shah Rukh Khan has constantly made fun of Sanatan Dharma. Also Read - Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more celebrities who were slapped by Salman Khan; here's why

Earlier, BJP leader Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul had threatened to stall the release of Pathaan in Bihar. The controversy was first triggered by Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra who had objected to the song. He found several scenes from the song objectionable and obscene. He even threatened to ban the movie in Madhya Pradesh if those shots are not replaced.

However, several industry people have come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and their film Pathaan by calling the uproar over the saffron colour misogynistic and highly regressive. Recently, veteran actress said that our brains are shutting down and people are becoming more and more close-minded.