Now we did see this coming, there is no surprise that Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan wouldn't have landed in any controversy. Deepika Padukone has been receiving a strong backlash for her song Besharam Rang along with Shah Rukh Khan. MP minister Norottam Mishra raised an objection over Deepika Padukone's bhagwa 'saffron' colour bikini and demanded to change the colour of it and threatened to not release the film in the state.

And ever since then there is a huge debate over Deepika Padukone's costumes in the songs including the lyrics. Now producer has come out in support of SRK and Deepika and reacted to the objection of MP Home Minister Norottam Mishra. He took to his Twitter and wrote, "We are really hitting rock bottom now !".

We are really hitting rock bottom now ! https://t.co/HXnfJkYzeh — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) December 14, 2022

The film 'Pathaan' is full of faults & based on toxic mentality. Lyrics of song 'Besharam Rang' & saffron&green clothes worn in the song need to be corrected or else we will take decision on whether to let the film's screening happen in MP or not: MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra pic.twitter.com/csEl6jUd4t — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022

While this controversy has been sparked across the state and there is a sting protest going against the song and Deepika Padukone's song Besharam Rang. There has been the superstars effigies burnt in Indore and lot more. We inset if this controversy will affect the film. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song has become the most popular number and their fans are going crazy for their insanely hot avatars. Deepika slayed it in every frame and owned it like a diva, while SRK showing off his chiseled physics and abs in his 50's is only giving major fitness to his fans. The superstar will be making a comeback after four years and it is definitely going to be worth it.