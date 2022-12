Pathaan makers dropped the sizzling hot number called Besharam Rang starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song quickly become a huge trend and has been one of the most crooned and listened to songs ever since it was released. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were seen in a never-before-seen avatar and fans were blown away by their chemistry in Besharam Rang. However, it seems, Pathaan makers have now landed into a controversy over the same. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has called it highly objectionable and has demanded changes. Also Read - Entertainment news wrap: Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at FIFA 2022 finals; Jacqueline Fernandez responds to Nora Fatehi [Watch Video]

Pathaan song Besharam Rang lands in trouble

Entertainment News has been buzzing hot ever since Pathaan song Besharam Rang was released. Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are also trending ever since. However, today the song has landed into trouble. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that the 'saffron' costume that Deepika wore in the song and the scenes as well are highly objectionable. In a media interaction, he said that the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. He said that the song needs to be corrected or they will take a decision on its screening in Madhya Pradesh.

Watch the Besharam Rang video starring Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan here:

On Besharam Rang and Shah Rukh Khan's Vaishno Devi visit

The minister interacted with the media in Indore and expressed his reservations with the title Besharam Rang as well. Mishra also talked about how Shah Rukh Khan is visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine and on the other hand, he has been presenting women of India in his films in bikinis. "This is not good," he told the media.

A member of Sanskruti Bachao Manch, Chandrasekhar Tiwari also talked about Besharam Rang. He directly took a potshot at Shah Rukh Khan and said that when Hindus boycotted his film, he remembered Maa Vaishno Devi. He asked the actor to apologise to the Hindus and the people who have made him a superstar.

Pathaan is scheduled to release in January next year.