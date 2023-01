Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is just a couple of days away from its release. The YRF production and Siddharth Anand-directed movie, Pathaan is releasing on 25th January 2023. All of the Shah Rukh Khan fans are looking forward to the release. After all, Badshah is coming up with a film after 4 long years. However, Pathaan has been grabbing headlines and controversies a lot. And it has blown up a lot. In fact, there's also a boycott of the film. Former CBFC chief Asha Parekh has a solution for the same. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film finds support from Suniel Shetty in THIS manner

Asha Parekh is worried about Bollywood

2022 has been very bad for Bollywood in terms of films. And Asha Parekh has been seeing all of it. The actress is worried about the bad phase the movie has been going through and states that she has never seen such a low phase in the last sixty years. Asha Parekh adds that Pathaan needs to be released without any hindrance.

Asha Parekh offers a solution for the Pathaan controversy

Bollywood Hungama report mentions the answer to the solution as well. Asha Parekh says that the CBFC can remove the song it which means that Pathaan will have a smooth release in the theatres. The actress, however, is completely against such 'bullying.' The actress says if a person doesn't want to watch the movie, they can skip it but if someone wants to watch the movie, why stop them?

Asha Parekh calls it bullying

Since Besharam Rang's release, the movie has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News. Deepika Padukone is seen wearing an orange coloured bikini in the song alongside Shah Rukh Khan. And it has become a very controversial topic. The actress asks why a stamp is being put on the colour. She says the heroines of her generation loved the orange colour and didn't want to imagine being told not to wear that colour. "This is height of bullying. No community can claim ownership over any colour," she said.

