Pathaan controversy has reached another level. After MP minister Narottam Mishra lashed out at Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly spreading vulgarity with their Besharam Rang song, now this MP speaker at Girish Govind has dared the superstar actor to watch the film with his 23-year-old daughter Suhana Khan. Lashing out at the song the MP speaker said in his statement reportedly," I would like to tell this to Shah Rukh Khan that his daughter is now 23-24 years old. Go and watch the film with your daughter and post the picture on social media saying I am watching this film with my daughter in which there is Deepika Padukone". Also Read - Pathaan Song Besharam Rang: Charu Asopa's moves on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone song makes her a victim of body-shaming [View Comments]

Checkout the tweets in favour and against of movie Pathan Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2022: Deepika Padukone adds yet another highlight to her global achievements [Watch Video]

Now who will want to see #Pathan pic.twitter.com/QdYQVZ24h3 — Ajay Dewan ?? (@ajaydewan) December 14, 2022

The world knows India through Deepika Padukone and . Not Narottam Mishra. pic.twitter.com/AUieanFMjT — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) December 18, 2022

Slamming the Besharam Rang song and Deepika Padukone's bikini colour he challenged the layers to make a film on Prophet Mohammed and claimed if that would have happened there will be riots in the entire world. Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film after four years of sabbatical and we wonder if it will suffer the boycott like 's Laal Singh Chadha. But SRK is damn positive and there is an equal support for the superstar out there. The film is all set to release in January 25, 2023. And it's time to see who wins. Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2022: Deepika Padukone fans mighty upset with stylist Shaleena Nathani for the Pathaan actress' look [Read Tweets]