and 's recently released song titled Besharam Rang from their upcoming film Pathaan has landed in trouble with right-wing trolls, including the members of both the ruling and the opposition political parties the saffron bikini donned by the actress in the film. As the boycott calls have intensified on social media, the superstar has responded to the negativity with positivity.

At the inauguration ceremony of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), Shah Rukh Khan said in his address, without the mention of the controversy or his movie Pathaan, that 'the collective narratives in recent times have often been shaped by social media, which is often driven by a narrowness of views that limits human nature to its baser self.' He added that such pursuits makes collective narrative more divisive and destructive.

The superstar added that cinema plays an important role in spreading positivity and compassion that sustains a collective counter narrative 'that brings to the fore humanity's immense capacity for compassion, unity, and brotherhood.'

Shah Rukh then switched to Hindi and concluded his speech saying, "The world has become normal. We are all happy, I am the happiest. And I have no objection in stating that duniya kuch bhi kar le, main aur aap log aur jitney bhi positive log hain sab ke sab, zinda hain (me, you all and all the positive people are alive).”

After Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra, the BJP leaders have also demanded that the state government ban the movie in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect and initiate stringent action against the makers for insulting 'Sanatan sanskriti'. Many Hindutva activists have also raised objections stating that the attire of actors encourages love jihad.