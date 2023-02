Pathaan has taken over the world. Shah Rukh Khan has made a comeback with a bang. The film that released on January 25 is making and breaking records with its box office collection. It has become the fastest Hindi film to enter the mighty Rs 100 and Rs 300 crore club in India. Overseas, Pathaan has managed to give tough competition to films like Avatar: The Way of Water and more. And well, now Pathaan craze has reached Tanzania. Kili Paul seems to be hooked on Besharam Rang. Also Read - Pathaan box office day 7: Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues its fabulous run on the first Tuesday; has the best OPENING WEEK [Here's day-wise collection]

Kili Paul catches up on 's Pathaan craze

On Instagram, Kili Paul who is known for his reels and videos on Bollywood songs shared a video in which he could be seen crooning the song Besharam Rang from Pathaan along with his sister Neema Paul. They got the song right and netizens are so impressed with them. Many fans from India called their performance 'outstanding'. Kili Paul enjoys a massive fan following on social media and he is quite famous in India too. Recently, he visited India and even entered Bigg Boss 16 house to meet .

Talking about Pathaan, the movie has had a fabulous first week at the box office. As per the reports, the film managed to cross Rs 300 crore mark on its sixth day. By the end of seventh day, Pathaan is expected to have crossed Rs 325 crore mark. Overseas, the film is now said to have gone past Rs 600 crore mark with its World Wide Collection. Definitely, Pathaan's success story will go down in the history of Indian cinema. Shah Rukh Khan starrer has and in pivotal roles. Fans have loved their combination and are hoping for a sequel.