Director Siddharth Anand is riding high on the success of his latest release Pathaan. The film is smashing several records every day creating a new benchmark for upcoming movies. The spy thriller was a much-awaited film as it marked the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screens after four years. Fans were eager to see the King of Bollywood back in films and showered their love making the movie a blockbuster. Siddharth Anand who directed the actioner commented on the success the film has received. In a statement, he said that he is feeling incredibly overwhelmed and scripting history.

Pathan is truly creating history by defeating the box office collection of other movies in Indian cinema. Not just that SRK is surpassing his own movies records setting his new benchmark. The film has been registered as the biggest-ever opener in Hindi cinema earning 55 crores on release day. Siddharth is inspired by the success of Pathaan and is looking forward to get back on the set and create something really special for audiences again.

According to ANI reports, talking about new records said, "Scripting history. Everyone wants it, but one can't plan it. It just happens. And when it does, it's actually a very humbling experience." He further added, with and now Pathaan, the Hindi film industry have given films that have pan India appeal. He always believed cinema is about emotion and has no language and when it connects with people it can really go to dizzying heights and that's what's happening with Pathaan. Adding further, Anand said Pathaan is a victory for Indian cinema and it is an exciting phase for our country that films from across India are making records, breaking records and most importantly entertaining the people of our country globally.

On the work front, Siddharth Anand’s next directorial is Fighter starring and in lead roles. Another movie in his pipeline is Mythri Movie Makers next featuring . The director is set to collaborate with the actor Hrithik Roshan in this film. After the success of Pathaan the director already signed a film with Mulk producer Deepak Mukut at a whopping fee.

Pathaan is a part of ’s spy universe under the Yash Raj Films banner. So the production company has released Ek Tha Tiger, , and War in this category. War is again directed by Siddharth Anand. The blockbuster action thriller Pathaan starred , Deepika Padukone, and in the lead role.