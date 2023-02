Now, this is going to be a dream team, what a fun ride it would be to watch Deepika Padukone's Rubai and Katrina Kaif's Zoya crossover. In Pathaan Deepika displayed her action avatar. She was an ageist and HOT AF as Rubai and that instantly wanted us to have a crossover with Zoya from Tiger Zinda Hai who is just marvellous like her. In Pathaan will you also see Johan Abraham's character talking about Zoya and you will get all hopes to see her in the film but that doesn't happen? However, the Pathaan writer Sridhar Raghavan spoke about the possibility it having Zoya and Rubai cross over in interaction with India Today. Also Read - Pathaan Box Office Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer holds strong with a slight drop, this is when it will overtake Dangal

Talking about Zoya and Rubai meeting somewhere in the films maybe Tiger Zinda Hai he said, many films are planned by and that is the reason he started this YRF spy universe. And his intention is definitely to have a crossover between his male and female characters. He ended up saying that the possibilities are limitless and fans can expect the unexpected. Well if that happens then you can fasten your seat belt as promised Pathaan will be seen in Tiger 3 and you never know if Rubai will join him too. That will be a visual treat. No?

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone share a great bond offscreen as well and their mutual admiration for each is just admirable. Katrina Kaif even gave a huge shoutout to Pathaan and mentioned how her friend is on a mission and that was a hunt enough that DP will be playing a Pakistani spy in the film. As mentioned the crossover between Zoya and Rubai will be the most awaited one and fans are waiting for the makers to materialise this thought of the fans. Zoya is all set to arrive with a bang in Tiger 3.