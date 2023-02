Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are enjoying the success of Pathaan. A couple of days ago, the stars of Pathaan, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and also the director, Siddharth Anand got together for the success press conference of Pathaan. And if you thought Shah Rukh Khan is glowing because of all the love, well, yes, but there's more to it. Before the Pathaan press conference, Deepika made Shah Rukh perform a skincare routine. And SRK was his witty self. Also Read - Pathaan: Not just Shah Rukh Khan, his doppelganger too benefits from the film's success - Here's how

Shah Rukh Khan follows Deepika Padukone's skincare routine

So, a couple of days ago, y'all saw Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone along with John Abraham and Siddharth Anand answering questions from the media and fans at the press conference. Deepika and Shah Rukh play Rubina aka Rubai and Pathaan in the movie. A couple of minutes ago, Deepika dropped a video in which she was seen getting ready for the conference. And Shah Rukh Khan joined her in the same.

Step by step, Deepika and Shah Rukh walked everyone through Deepika's skincare products that she launched for a daily skincare routine. Shah Rukh was being his usual charming self joking about now and then, be it admiring himself in the mirror or following the steps without any help. Deepika Padukone also wishes that Suhana Khan sees it. She also wished Gauri Khan and their kids watch how he for once took care of his skin. Shah Rukh joked that Gauri he is glowing so much that he fears Gauri might not recognize him at all. The video is going viral in Entertainment News.

Watch Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan's skincare routine here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Talking about Pathaan, the movie has minted close to Rs 900 crores. The film has made a business of Rs 875 crores as per reports. Fans are going gaga over the video and have said that only Deepika can make SRK perform a skincare routine. Netizens have also said that Deepika's products will now reach sky-high because of SRK's fan-following.